UDM's Bantu Holomisa says tripartite alliance has reached the end of its journey

Holomisa spoke at the Rivonia circle conference in Sandton on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement president and member of parliament, Bantu Holomisa, said the tripartite alliance is now on the brink of collapse.

Holomisa spoke at the Rivonia circle conference in Sandton on Saturday.



The alliance was formed in the early 1990's and is made up of the ANC, SACP and trade union federation COSATU.

The SACP and COSATU have been calling for the alliance to be re-structured - to allow equal participation in key government activities.

Holomisa said the alliance has become unstable and has reached the end of its journey.

“But we must not work towards a scenario where we aim to save the tripartite alliance… Instead we must build a new alliance that can fulfill the pre-1994 promises,” he said.