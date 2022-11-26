CoCT investigating killing of three pit bulls by community members

The City's mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the public must be educated about animal welfare.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it is continuing to work with the SPCA in the investigation into the brutal killing of three pit bulls in Athlone this past week.

The incident follows the attack of a young girl by the three dogs. The child was hospitalised with severe injuries.

Following the attack, the community set the dogs alight after stoning them to death.

The City's mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the public must be educated about animal welfare.

"We are committed in ensuring that, we don't see the repeat of the events earlier this week, and that's why the city is working closely with the SPCA, and the Cat Animal Welfare Forum to find solutions. But also to raise the level of understanding and awareness around animal welfare," he said.

Smith added that animal owners must take responsibility for their pets.

"Our Animal Control Unit statistics show a clear increase in the number of dogs impounded over the course of this year, but also dog fighting complaints and dockets for investigation into attacks on other animals or people. We reiterate the point that the problem lies with the people in whose care these dogs find themselves."

The SPCA is offering a R5 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the attack of the dogs.

