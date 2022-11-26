SCA deciding on jail Zuma should go to is judicial overreach - JZ Foundation

The court found, earlier this week, that Zuma’s release from jail on medical parole was unlawful and that he must return to prison.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the Supreme Court of Appeal's (SCA's) decision on which jail the former president should go to is judicial overreach.

However, what happens next will be up to the National Commissioner of Correctional Services - with the SCA finding it is not for the court to decide whether the time he spent on medical parole - though unlawful - should count as time served.

Last December, the Pretoria High Court ruled that the less than two months Zuma had spent on medical parole did not count towards his prison term.

The matter relates to a 15-month jail term handed down to Zuma after he was found guilty of contempt of court for refusing to testify before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

“The foundation is very concerned that there is an overreach at play, that the Supreme Court of Appeal is even deciding which jail president Zuma should go to. We think that is an executive decision where that is applicable, it is not for the courts to make that kind of determination,” said the foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

He added that the foundation said Zuma is a free man.

“The foundation would also argue that this is almost like double jeopardy, where President Zuma is once again faced with a prison sentence without trial. Why is the Supreme Court of Appeal doing this? President Zuma has served his full term and the Correctional Services has attested to this, that President Zuma has met all the requirements and therefore he is a free man,” he continued.

Meanwhile the Correctional Services said it will appeal the SCA judgement.