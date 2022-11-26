Safe space created for GBV victims at Bishop Lavis Police Station

A brand new GBV desk was opened at Bishop Lavis Police Station on Friday, to mark the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign.

CAPE TOWN - Reporting cases of gender-based violence (GBV) has become easier for residents in the communities of Bishop Lavis and Bonteheuwel.

In a first for the station - victims will no longer be left to report matters in full view of others.

“Victims will be screened at the desk and whisked away into a welcoming, newly built room, that is both comfortable and discreet to allow victims to give their statements. In this precinct we want to encourage victims to come forward, ensure they get the support that they need, and that perpetrators are sufficiently dealt with,” said Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie.

McKenzie has lauded the local police station commander for prioritising the initiative - and taking a firm stance in the fight against GBV.