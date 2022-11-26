Go

PowerBall Results: Friday, 25 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
26 November 2022 06:13

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 25 November 2022 are as follows:

PowerBall: 07, 16, 26, 34, 40 PB: 11

PowerBall Plus: 01, 07, 08, 12, 47 PB: 07

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA