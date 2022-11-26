PowerBall Results: Friday, 25 November 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 25 November 2022 are as follows:
PowerBall: 07, 16, 26, 34, 40 PB: 11
PowerBall Plus: 01, 07, 08, 12, 47 PB: 07
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 25/11/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 25, 2022
#PowerBall: 07, 16, 26, 34, 40#PowerBall: 11#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 07, 08, 12, 47#PowerBall: 07 pic.twitter.com/hVaWxATljA