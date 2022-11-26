'People of Pretoria don't respect a black life': Malema at DJ Sumbody's funeral

The EFF leader was speaking at the Amapiano hitmaker, real name Oupa Sefoka's funeral in Ga Masemola, Limpopo, on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema has called on authorities to attend to the continuous fatal shootings taking place in Pretoria.

Sefoka was killed with his driver in a shooting in Woodmead last Sunday.

Sefoka was killed with his driver in a shooting in Woodmead last Sunday.

The DJ owned a lounge called Ayepyep lifestyle in Menlyn, Pretoria, and was set to host his annual all-white picnic.

Malema said shootings are becoming more common in the area, yet no one is held responsible.

“People of Pretoria don’t respect a black life. To them a black life does not matter.”

He said the police should prioritise this case - as Sefoka is a high-profile individual.