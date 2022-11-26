NW's Ditsobotla community wants Ramaphosa to bring stability & service delivery

Ramaphosa will on Saturday visit the municipality as part of the Letsema campaign - where he will be doing door-to-door campaigning and also holding a rally.

NORTH WEST - Residents of the embattled Ditsobotla local municipality in the North West want President Cyril Ramaphosa to bring stability in the area.

The municipality has recently been dissolved following maladministration and political infighting.

The community said it still has faith in the African National Congress (ANC) despite its council being dissolved and service delivery at an all-time low.

Hundreds of ANC supporters have come out in anticipation of Ramaphosa's visit to the area.

Ramaphosa is also the province's presidential candidate. Out of the 276 branches in the North West, 207 nominated him for president.

Local resident Tiny Kgamanyane said the community just wants public infrastructure and service delivery.

"We're hoping Ituseng will be transformed. We will see better services and change," said Kgamanyane.

Bi-elections in Ditsobotla are expected to take place next week.

The ANC won the municipality by 51 percent during the last local government elections.