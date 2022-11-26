NPA reviewing all TRC case decisions and records

Currently, 129 cases have been enrolled and are in various stages of investigation and prosecution.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is reviewing all decisions previously taken on Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) referrals.

Deputy head of National Prosecutions Rodney De Kock has told Parliament's justice committee they are delving into old records to make sure all matters have been dealt with.

“That balance of 171 that is referred to in some of those matters’ decisions had been made previously not to proceed with any of those matters. Now all of that is subject to review,” he said.

Some 300 cases were referred by the TRC to the NPA.

Over the last month, 64 cases have been added to the NPA's list for investigation, review, or prosecution.

“As we identify a matter where there may have been an inquest, but we are not happy with the finding of the inquest or the family were not informed about the outcome of the matter, or a decision was made not to prosecute in the matter. We are then reviewing those matters internally, and that is why this list is growing as we proceed,” said De Kock.