Life Esidimeni Inquest: Manamela poised to enter week 4 of testimony

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimen i inquest looks poised to enter a fourth week of testimony by former head of mental health in Gauteng Makgabo Manamela.

Proceedings were adjourned on Friday, when Manamela told the court she did not recognise parts of a report she is said to have submitted to the department on the marathon transfer project.

Manamela is among former top officials at the department accounting for the tragedy that claimed the lives of 144 mental health patients.

Manamela spent the week being cross-examined on a presentation she made to the department.

The 2016 report details progress made in the Marathon Transfer Project following a decision to move patients from life Esidimeni facilities to community-based centres and some state facilities.

The report includes images that cast the project in a positive light - including images that appear to imply the families of the patients were all on board.

However, it is now known from previous reports that this was not the case.

In fact, Manamela previously testified that some of the families expressed their concerns from the very first meeting with the department and Life Esidimeni officials.

Lawyer - Laurence Hodes questioned Manamela on her intent when including the photos.

“And what your intention was when you incorporated these photographs was to show that people appeared to be satisfied and the family meetings were a success, would you agree with me?”

Manamela denied claims she sought to distort the fact that families disapproved of the transfer project.

The inquest is set to resume on Monday.