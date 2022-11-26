Gauteng Premier promises to address group of elderly women demanding reparations

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressed the group and vowed to visit them on Tuesday

JOHANNEBURG: A group of elderly women camped outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Saturday, demanding the government pay reparations to those who lost family members during the apartheid era.

The women vowed to continue with their protest until President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola, address government's failure to pay reparations for the atrocities done by the apartheid regime.



Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressed the group and vowed to visit them on Tuesday but one of the women expressed doubt that he would honour his promise.

" We have been sleeping on the floor as elderly people. We have chronic diseases, the president doesn't care about us. You, Panyaza [Lesufi] will not come back to address us", she said.