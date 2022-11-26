DJ Sumbody's business partner refutes gangster claims

Ranamane was speaking at the Amapiano hitmaker's funeral in Ga Masemola, Limpopo, on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - DJ Sumbody's business associate Tshepi Ranamane says the shooting that took place outside one of the muso's clubs in September, left the DJ scared and in isolation.

Ranamane was speaking at the Amapiano hitmaker, real name Oupa Sefoka's funeral in Ga Masemola, Limpopo, on Saturday.

The DJ and his driver were shot dead last Sunday morning, in Woodmead.

Ranamane says he wished he would have taken Sefoka's fear seriously at the time.

“We had to go to his house to meet, and he was scared and I was asking him, but my man what’s wrong and he says because the car that the guy was driving is similar to his - in make and colour, he thought the people were after him."

Ranamane adds that the way Sefoka was killed makes it seem like he was a gangster, but he wasn't.

“There are conspiracy theories that are suggesting that he was a gangster. I’m so sorry guys, the guy was none of those things. The only thing he was is he was very good at what he did.”