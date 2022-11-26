CoCT boosting local business with Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy

The City's mayoral member for economic growth, James Vos said the training covers subjects for start-up businesses and is supplied by existing business owners.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is on a drive to boost local business.

This week, an online portal providing free training content - the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy was launched.

"This initiative will complement the city's other mechanisms aimed at making Cape Town the easiest place to do business and with that said, it's our mission to help more Capetonians realise their business dreams while creating employment opportunities," said Vos, who encouraged residents to sign up for the opportunity.

Vos said Cape Town's start-up scene is worth nearly R50 billion and it is growing.

"Therefore, we partnered with start-up tribe to establish the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy, because small businesses are essential to innovation and jobs. And so, support to budding intrapreneurs must be tangible and cognisant of their reality," he added.