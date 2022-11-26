Buthelezi 'deeply pained' by Prince Mbongiseni Zulu's murder

The prince and his bodyguard were shot by unknown men in Nongoma, Northern Kwazulu-Natal on Thursday night.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he is deeply saddened by the murder of Prince Mbongiseni Zulu.

Prince Mbongiseni was not only part of the traditional leadership in the province, but he was also involved in politics.

He previously served as an IFP member in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and as chief whip in the Zululand municipality at the time of his death.

"As the traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, and as a relative of Prince MMM Zulu, I am deeply pained by this loss. I have not only known Prince Zulu all his life, but have served with him in Parliament where he represented the Inkatha Freedom Party as a Member of the National Council of Provinces," said Buthelezi.

The circumstances around his killing are still under investigation.