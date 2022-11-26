Beachgoers warned of potential shark activity around Strand Beach

The warning comes after a whale carcass washed up on Strand beach near the Pavilion on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) have warned beachgoers to be on the lookout for shark activity in the Strand Beach area.

The city’s law enforcement marine unit officers have appealed to beachgoers, surfers and sailboarders to be cautious of shark activity, while they are in the vicinity of the beach towards Gordon’s Bay and Macassar.

City teams have also urged beachgoers to refrain from entering the water on Saturday and Sunday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the removal of the whale carcass is currently underway.



“It is normal for a whale carcass to attract sharks and caution is advised. We are appealing to water users along the Strand beachfront and toward Gordon’s Bay and Macassar to be aware of possible increased shark activity due to the whale carcass and to exercise caution,” said Lambinon.