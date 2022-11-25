Tshegofatso Pule's family confident Ntuthuko Shoba's appeal bid won't be granted

Ntuthuko Shoba, the mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder, was sentenced to life in prison in July this year, while the hitman he hired to do the job was sentenced to 20 years.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of murdered Tshegofatso Pule said that they were confident that her murderer, Ntuthuko Shoba, would not be granted the opportunity to appeal his sentence and conviction.

Shoba's legal representatives appeared at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday to file an application for a leave of appeal for their client.

The judge presiding over the case said that he would consider the submissions for the appeal over the weekend and is expected to give his verdict on Monday morning.

Tshegofatso Pule's uncle, Tumisang Katake, said that Shoba's appeal was pointless.

"The older points that were raised inside the court, which apparently are grounds of appeal, those things were deliberated on during the trial. Those the things that I think the judge, when he gave judgment, he explored all the reasonable possibilities that they could be at that time."

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Katake said that the family was still reeling after Tshegofatso's gruesome murder.

"We're beginning to get there as a family, get used to the idea that Tshego is no more and also to live with the fact that, as a family, we fought and won the battle but now that process will be interrupted again but these kinds of applications."