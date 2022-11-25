Senior AmaZulu royal family member shot and killed in Nongoma

The shooting of yet another confidant of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini comes a day before the Umgidi ceremony which is set to take place at Enyokeni royal palace in Nongoma.

DURBAN - A senior member of the AmaZulu royal family has been killed.

Prince Mbongiseni Zulu was shot and killed on Thursday at Nongoma in northern KwaZulu Natal.

The shooting of yet another confidant of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini comes a day before the Umgidi ceremony that is set to take place at Enyokeni royal palace in Nongoma.

A source from the royal family confirmed to Eyewitness News the fatal shooting of Prince Mbongiseni Zulu - who was one of AmaZulu king Misuzulu’s confidants and one of the senior Zulu princes.

He was also part of the inter-ministerial committee for King Misuzulu’s coronation.

Zulu was gunned down by unknown suspects in Nongoma.

In September, Induna Dr Dumisani Khumalo was shot and killed near his home after leaving the reed dance ceremony he had been attending at the Enyokeni royal palace.

At the same time, the royal family is set to hold the 9th Umgidi ceremony with the Nazareth Baptist Church at Enyokeni.