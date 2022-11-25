SA Post Office workers give govt month's deadline to respond to wage demands

South African Post Office workers, affiliated with the union, downed tools on Thursday over wage increase demands as well as grievances relating to their medical aid and back pay.

CAPE TOWN - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has given the government one month to respond to its members' list of demands.

South African Post Office workers affiliated with the union downed tools on Thursday over wage increase demands as well as grievances relating to their medical aid and back pay.

The provincial secretary of the CWU Wayne Bredenkamp said the government should also bailout the South African Post Office to stabilise the state entity.

“If you have a post office at one point and 500 metres down the road there’s another post office, we agree close the one at least there’s one. What we have now is post offices being closed in rural areas where there’s only one.’’

Malvern de Bruyn, trade union federation Cosatu’s provincial secretary, said the poor will suffer if more post offices are going to be closed.

“The post office is our post office; we use the post office on a daily basis.''

Auditor general, Tsakane Maluleka, has earlier this week stressed that the post office, along with other state-owned enterprises needs urgent intervention as its turnaround strategies are either not working or have not been fully implemented.