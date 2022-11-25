Retail consumer research finds SAns still find Black Friday relevant

The retailer says essential items like clothing - and small appliances including air fryers, toasters, kettles, blenders and iron - are among the top picks this year.

CAPE TOWN - Black Friday is a bargain hunter's dream. But in 2022, it coincides with another hefty interest rate hike and warnings that rising inflation will persist.

Retailer Game conducted some consumer research and it showed shopping habits were changing amid mounting financial pressure.

According to Game essential items like clothing and small appliances including air fryers, toasters, kettles, blenders and irons are among the top picks this year.

The retailer found that its consumer research shows South Africans still saw relevance in Black Friday.

The research sampled more than 550 customers and just over half of the participants confirmed creating a list

of items, for which they had saved money.

Game vice-president, Andrew Stein: "Unsurprisingly, shoppers remain price conscious with 86% [of them] taking the time to hunt the best possible price on their desired purchases."

The research shows that most consumers targeted in-store and online deals this Black Friday, with 27% shopping exclusively online.