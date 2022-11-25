Pupil (9) dies of injuries after school transport accident in Azaadville

The grade 3 pupil from Dr Yusuf Dadoo Primary School succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention from the accident that left two others in a critical conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - A nine-year-old has been killed in a school transport accident in Azaadville.

The Gauteng Education Department has advised drivers to be more careful when transporting pupils.

The provincial education department has deployed a psychosocial unit to the affected families.

The department's Steve Mabona: "It is unclear at this stage what may have caused this accident but the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this horrific accident. The department pleads with scholar transport drivers to exercise the utmost vigilance."