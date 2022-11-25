Priscilla Morris handed hefty sentence for murder of baby Caswell Frans

Foster mother and baby killer, Priscilla Morris, has been sentenced to an effective 30 years behind bars after being convicted of child abuse, murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

CAPE TOWN - Almost a year after the body of a nine-month-old baby was found in a shallow grave in Vrygrond, his foster mother has been sentenced in the Western Cape High Court.

On 20 December last year, a relative of the accused sought help from local activist Mymoena Scholtz, explaining that the little boy's body had been placed in a yellow plastic bag and buried on an open field.

According to the family member, Caswell Frans had been placed in the accused's care by his biological mother just a few months before his death.

In her plea and sentencing agreement, Morris told the court that the deceased’s mother asked her to look after the baby, as she was struggling with her parental responsibilities.

While the arrangement between the two women was private and casual, a social worker visited the accused's home and found it suitable.

Morris failed to disclose her chronic health conditions and that she used prescribed anti-depressants and admitted that she thought Caswell Frans was a difficult and naughty baby.

The woman said she would become frustrated and hit the baby when he cried and although she couldn't remember where she hit him, she remembered that at times he would have bruises on his body.

Local activist Mymoena Scholtz has welcomed the sentence.

"For us it was an achievement. We know it won't bring baby back but it gives us peace of mind that a person like that is off the streets."

The court heard that little Caswell's death had a devastating impact on his family, and a year later, they were still traumatised.