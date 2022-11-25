Ntuthuko Shoba applies for leave to appeal murder conviction & life sentence

Earlier in 2022, the court found Shoba guilty of orchestrating Pule's murder by hiring a hitman to carry out the crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Ntuthuko Shoba who was sentenced to life behind bars for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend - Tshegofatso Pule - is set to appear before the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

He will be applying for leave to appeal his sentence and murder conviction.

She was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Shoba wants the court to grant him permission to appeal against the life imprisonment sentence handed to him for the premeditated murder of Pule.

The 33-year-old former JSE employee was slapped with the maximum sentence in July.

The Tshegofatso Pule Foundation's Botlhale Modise said Shoba was well within his rights to appeal the sentence but hoped the appeal ends unsuccessfully.

"We find that it's very insensitive, to a certain extent, it is very demeaning that he should be giving us a run around like this and also not giving the family peace."

Pule was 8 months pregnant with Shoba's child when she was murdered. Her body was found hanging from a tree.