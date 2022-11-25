NPA says it’s explaining delays to families of Cradock Four

The NPA said that it was making greater efforts to engage the families of apartheid-era crimes, after several complaints that it was failing in this regard.

CAPE TOWN - While there’s still uncertainty over whether anybody will be prosecuted for the apartheid murders of the so-called Cradock Four, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s now fully engaging the victims’ families about their process.

It comes after the families have long complained about being kept in the dark about investigations they hope will lead to prosecutions.

Last year, the families even went to court to compel action on the part of the police and NPA.

On Friday, the NPA provided a quarterly update to Parliament on progress made in the referrals from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

The NPA said that it was making greater efforts to engage the families of apartheid-era crimes, after several complaints that it was failing in this regard.

The head of prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, Barry Madolo, said that after meeting with the families of the Cradock Four at the start of this month, another meeting had been scheduled for next week.

"We raised a lot of issues with them regarding why there is a delay, what obstacles are there, and how we are going to try and overcome some of these."

In June, NPA head Shamila Batohi told Parliament that a decision would have been taken within six weeks.

On Friday, however, Madolo stopped short of providing any update on the case.

"What we decided to do was to take the family into our confidence, work with them throughout this process brief them, even, on the legal issues, so we are all on board."

Madolo said that the NPA would continue engaging with the families until it reached a final decision on the matter.