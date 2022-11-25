Nkoana-Mashabane wants to see women become self-sufficient and stand on own feet

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was speaking at the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has stressed the importance of women becoming self-sufficient and being able to stand on their own two feet.

The launch is being held in partnership with women in business associations and organisations and included an opportunity for female business owners to exhibit and sell their products and network with other business women and potential investors.

This year's lengthy theme is "Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment to build Women's Resilience against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide: Connect, Collaborate, Contract!".

Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said that this year's theme was in line with the department's approach, which focuses on both the social and economic empowerment of women.

She said that too many women were forced to stay in abusive relationships because they were financially dependent on their partners.

"Let's work together with women to feed themselves, to expose themselves to generating income so that if it does not work, they walk away."

The minister has also urged women to speak up, adding that being a victim of abuse was not something that should be kept private.