National Assembly expected to recommend SABC board members next week

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly is expected to recommend the appointment of 12 members of the SABC board when it sits next week.

On Thursday, the communications and digital technologies committee decided on the 12 candidates, which include former SABC head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, and former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Magdalene Moonsamy.

The SABC has been without a board since 15 October because of delays in security vetting.

Political parties have reached an agreement on the 12-member board without much disagreement and the need to vote.

While parties like the EFF only recommended two names, the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) recommended 12.

The ANC’s Lesiba Molala said that youth and gender parity were important in the selection.

"We’re looking at performance in terms of interviews. We are also considering the issue of youth representation and minorities. Those are the principles that guided this proposal."

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP Zandile Majozi: "Mpho Tsedu, he gave a very beautiful interview. I do remember that."

After adopting the committee’s recommendations, the National Assembly will send its recommendations to the president, who will officially appoint the new board.