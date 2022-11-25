Luxury brand Balenciaga dragged for yet another controversial ad campaign

Although this is one of the brand's worst campaigns, Balenciaga is notorious for making headlines with their controversial and strange decisions.

JOHANNESBURG - Luxury fashion brand, Balenciaga, has once again made the news, this time for an ad campaign that many say promotes child pornography.

The controversial photoshoot for Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2023 catalogue showed children with teddy bears that are dressed in what social media users say is BDSM items.

BDSM is a category term of a mixture of erotic practices or roleplaying that includes bondage, discipline, dominance and submission, sadomasochism, and other dynamics.

The shots included a handbag on top of a 2008 US Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the promotion or advertising of child pornography as a federal crime and not protected by free speech.

I thought people were trolling, but nope. It’s real. Maybe this is why Balenciaga left Twitter. They don’t want to be held accountable. Yes, these are children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage outfits. pic.twitter.com/zBlACUiZjo ' Sav! (@thisissavvy1) November 21, 2022

The fashion company itself has admitted that its imagery was problematic after major social media backlash, releasing a statement on its Instagram account apologising for the display.

They took to Instagram to offer an apology: “We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

They have since withdrawn the pictures from their social media platforms and apologised for the unsettling documents in their campaign.

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign,” the company continued in its statement. “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children’s safety and well-being.”

Gabriele Galimberti, the photographer responsible for the photographs, issued a statement after receiving hate messages from internet users.

“Following the hundreds of hate mails and messages I received as a result of the photos I took for the Balenciaga campaign; I feel compelled to make this statement.”

While this is arguably one of their worst campaigns, this isn't the first time Balenciaga has been in the news for strange decisions.

Some of their controversial decision included their "homeless" collection that they released early in August 2022, with tweeps questioning the obsession the brand has with homeless people. The brand never responded or removed the campaign.

Balenciaga & Kanye’s fetish with the homeless as “fashion muses” it’s everything that is wrong with billionaires…they no longer see the plight of people, they don’t see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be “edgy” and profit from it…it’s disgusting ' 🕯⚔️tamacti jun⚔️🕯 (@JunTamactiJun) August 16, 2022

In October 2022, the brand collaborated with potato chips maker Lay's to launch a $1,800 Balenciaga purse. Social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the bag. One of the reactions considered the brand a "social experiment". The luxury house never responded to the backlash for the Lay's bag.

Balenciaga selling LEATHER LAYS potato chip branded bags for $1800 USD has convinced me that they are ABSOLUTELY a social experiment at this point. pic.twitter.com/b67LFCuSVO ' nathan (@868nathan) October 12, 2022

In 2021, the brand released sweatpants that had boxers stitched around the waist area, creating a saggy look. The brand was accused of cultural appropriation over the $1,190 sweatpants. A TikTok user accused the brand of being racist while on Twitter, a user called them out for their offensive clothing. Balenciaga did not respond to the accusation and continued with the campaign.

Balenciaga has been called racist for selling sweatpants that have boxers sewn at the hem giving the appearance of sagging. Even more offensive than that is the $1,100 price tag. ' Terrance Gawith (@FakeTerranceG) September 13, 2021

In 2018, the brand was also accused of mistreating Chinese people at their Paris shop when they were made to queue outside while French people were allegedly allowed inside the store. The Chinese community shared their frustrations with the brand on Twitter, with some Chinese users claiming to have felt discriminated against. The brand apologised to the Chinese community after they were called out online.