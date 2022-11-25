KZN Cogta appeals to public for info on murder of Prince Mbongiseni Zulu

Zulu was killed in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday night.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal’s Cooperative Governance Department (Cogta) on Friday called on anyone with information regarding the assassination of Prince Mbongiseni Zulu to come forward.

Zulu was killed in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday night.

His death has sent shockwaves through the community of Zululand and parts of the province.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department in KwaZulu-Natal said that Prince Mbongeseni Zulu's murder had dealt a huge blow to traditional leadership in the province.

Zulu, who is also a former member of Parliament, was serving as a member of the Osuthu traditional council.

He is the third member of the council to be murdered this year.

In September, Induna Dr Dumisani Khumalo was gunned down. His murder was followed by that of Induna Maphemba Ntuli, who was killed last month.

Cogta said that the recent killings of the members of the Osuthu Council undermined the institution of traditional leaders.

MEC Sihle Zikalala called on communities to let police work on their work and urged those with information to assist.