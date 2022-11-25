Joy of Jazz set to close off two-day festival on Friday

The festival hosted its first concert on Thursday after a two-year hiatus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joy of Jazz Festival is set to close off its two-day festival at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday.

It took a break in 2020 due to the strict COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

The Joy of Jazz features a wide range of new-age jazz artists and some of the genre's legendary and iconic musicians.

All roads lead to Sandton on Friday as South Africa's premium jazz festival is set to continue.

Artists like the legendary Ringo Madlingozi, Mandisi Dyanitis and Thandiswa Mazwai will serenade the audience with their soothing music.

The Joy of Jazz provided much joy for audiences on Thursday and is expected to do the same on Friday.

While jazz fanatics across the continent are preparing for the festival, the Joy of Jazz group said it’s just glad to be back on the radar.