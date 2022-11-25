Joy of Jazz: Mandisi Dyantyis, Msaki, Thandiswa Mazwai set to perform on Sat

JOHANNESBURG - The Joy of Jazz Festival is set to close off its two-day festival at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The 23rd edition of the festival hosted its first concert on Friday after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two-day lineup includes a wide range of new-age jazz artists and some of the genre's legendary and iconic musicians.

On Friday, artists like the legendary Ringo Madlingozi, Zamajobe and Jaziel Brothers took the stage.

Mandisi Dyantyis, Msaki, Thandiswa Mazwai and others are expected to light up the stage on Saturday.

And as fans prepare for the Saturday leg, the Joy of Jazz group said it’s just glad to be back on the radar.