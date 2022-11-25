It's taking too long to see positive change in govt depts, SOEs - AG Maluleke

Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke said that the progress was even slower at municipal level in terms of performance and audit outcomes.

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke said that it was taking far too long to see any positive change in departments and some large state-owned entities.

The AG also said that the non-payment by departments and SOEs for audit services was having a negative impact on the office’s finances.

Maluleke was briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on the Auditor-General about the entity's strategic plan and budget.

She said that the impact of the widening gap between what institutions should be delivering to citizens could impact political stability in the country.

She said that trust also diminished in institutions like the office of the AG.

"The gap between what institutions should be delivering to the citizenry and what they actually are is increasing and the impact is quite significant on the lives of people but also on the stability of our democracy."

Maluleke said that the target should go beyond just achieving clean audits.

"What we stumbled upon, having been working on this thing for a long time and considering it very deeply, is this idea that beyond worrying just about clean audits, let’s start considering to what extent institutions are doing good."

Deputy Auditor-General Vonani Chauke told the committee that they were sitting with over a billion rand in debtors as SOEs and departments failed to pay for services.