GP govt, residents may have to contribute to R12.9bn e-toll debt: Mamabolo

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the provincial government and residents may have to contribute to settling the hefty e-toll bill.

During his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Thursday, Mamabolo revealed that the province needs R12.9 billion to settle its portion of the debt.

The amount accounts for 30% of the total bill - while the National Treasury will foot the remaining 70% owed to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

While the government said it remained committed to scrapping the controversial user-pay system, Mamabolo said they're still scrambling for funds.

In October, the government committed to absorbing the R43 billion e-toll debt - with the Gauteng government set to cover 30% of the total.

Mamabolo said a proposal has been drawn up with a hybrid model to finance the bill through multiple financing sources.

While Mamabolo admits motorists aren't entirely off the hook yet, he said the government plans to ease the pressure on residents.

“We will optimise existing sources of revenue and introduce alternative sources of revenue, without burdening further the citizens of the province."

Mamabolo added that the repayment of the debt to Sanral will be over a long-term period.