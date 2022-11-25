Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste to go on trial in Germany next year

The case against the accused in Germany is expected to begin on 3 May 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste might have to go on trial in Germany in 2023.

According to a statement from a court in Germany, the proceedings against the accused - one of whom is believed to be Jooste - in a criminal case centered on Steinhoff there is set to kick off next year.

While the statement does not name Jooste, it does refer to a “former CEO of Steinhoff international holdings, aged 61”.

It also said he was a CEO in South Africa until the end of 2017.

According to the statement, what was initially one case - involving four accused - has now been split into two, each of which involves two accused.

This was a result of the courts deciding to separate the cases of two accused who were living abroad.

The case against the other two - including, as it’s understood Jooste - meanwhile is expected to kick off in the northern hemisphere’s spring.

The statement said, though, that a date inquiry was under way and that as soon as dates were fixed, they would be communicated.