Former mafia boss claims prison conditions have affected him mentally

Convicted Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir is testifying at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court in his application to have 2016 attempted prison escape charges against him struck off the roll.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir does not believe he can get a fair trial while being kept at the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Prison in Pretoria.

Krejcir was testifying at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court in his application to have the 2016 attempted prison escape charges against him struck off the roll. The matter has yet to go to trial.

While Krejcir is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping and dealing in drugs, he still has other pending charges. These include the attempted escape charges as well as charges related to the murder of his business associate, Sam Issa.

On Friday, Krejcir told the court the conditions at the Kgosi Mampuri C-Max Prison are not suitable for an awaiting-trial inmate.

Krejcir said he cannot have privileged consultation with his legal advisers.

He claimed the phones that he uses to communicate with his lawyers were bugged and his conversations were being recorded.

The former mafia boss said he has a court order stating that prison authorities must make provision for him to have private consultations. He claimed this order has been ignored.

He said conditions at the prison had affected him mentally and made it impossible for him to prepare for his court cases.