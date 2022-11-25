Eskom's success recipe requires three ingredients, suggests de Ryter

De Ruyter was part of a panel discussing the country's power situation and renewable energy solutions - at the Daily Maverick’s flagship event - The Gathering - in Cape Town on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A lot of money, enabling policy and a sense of urgency.

These are the key three components that Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said the power utility needs.

South Africans brave stage 2 and stage 3 power cuts during the day and at night - respectively.

But for Capetonians, the local power grid will remain on until 4pm.

De Ruyter said the private sector is more than willing to invest in generation capacity - which he said required policy consistency and policy predictability as they're important to investors.

"[The] last thing we need as a country is a sense of urgency. The situation is really at a point where we need to do whatever we can, as quickly as we can more capacity on the grid to replace our fleet," he said.

De Ruyter said the fleet is rapidly nearing the end of its life.

"These plants have had a very hard life. They have not been properly maintained, we are berserk by skills issues, by liquidity issues, by significant crime and corruption, and if we don't get a sense of urgency to now structurally address it then the situation is pretty gloom."