Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Families of deceased youngsters to march outside court

EAST LONDON - The families of the 21 youths who died at Enyobeni tavern in East London in June are expected to march to the East London Magistrates Court to demand justice for their children on Friday morning.

The registered owner of Enyobeni tavern, Vuyokazi Ndevu, and her husband, Siyakhangela, are expected to appear before the court.

The families of the deceased children seek answers on how their children died.

After numerous briefings and changes to the possible cause of death, the families of the deceased were not satisfied with answers from the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

According to the health department, the official cause of death of the youths was suffocation - which their parents dismissed.

After various postponements, Ndevu and her husband are expected back in court where the families of the deceased will be stag a protest.

The couple is charged with selling liquor to underage children and the admission of underage patrons.