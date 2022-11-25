Date for e-toll gantries switch off yet to be finalised - Mamabolo

There are more than 40 gantries across the province, including massive overhead structures along the N1, N3, N12 and R21.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that a date was yet to be set for the e-toll gantries to be switched off.

This follows a decision by government to scrap the failed user-pay system.

The e-toll debt ballooned to the current R47 billion after motorists refused to pay.

Last month, Treasury vowed to settle 70% of the cost owed to Sanral, while the Gauteng government will foot the remaining 30% of the bill.

Mamabolo said that an agreement had been drawn up, which includes a hybrid model to service the debt.

"The MOU wil also tie the date to switch off the gantries, so that when you pass them, you won't hear the 'twee, twee' on the road. That date is coming."

