Czech crime boss Krejcir’s lawyers approached by Netflix for documentary

Radovan Krejcir’s attorney, Nastasja Otrebski, said a producer by the name of Sian asked her if Krejcir would be interested in a Netflix documentary based on him.

JOHANNESBURG - The legal representatives of convicted Czech crime boss Radovan Krejcir have been approached by Netflix for a documentary on their client.

Krejcir’s attorney, Nastasja Otrebski, said a producer by the name of Sian asked her if Krejcir would be interested in a Netflix documentary based on him.

Otrebski was speaking at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court as a witness in Krejcir’s application to have attempted escape prison charges against him struck off the roll.

Krejcir’s wishes to feature in a Netflix documentary hang in the balance.

State prosecutor Steven Rubin said a producer visited Krejcir at the Kgosi Mampuru Maximum Prison under the false pretense of being a private visitor.

He said Obtreski also took a production contract to the prison for Krejcir to sign, without explicitly disclosing it to prison officials.

Rubin said the contract was included among other contracts which dealt with Krejcir changing his medical aid.

He said the two incidents were why Krejcir’s visitation privileges were being closely monitored.

In response, Obtreski said she did not have to tell prison officials she had a production contract as they read all documents she brings for Krejcir.

She said Krejcir was interested in working with the production crew but that process had been halted since prison officials have banned the producer from visiting him.