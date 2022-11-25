Consumers expected to chase Black Friday deals amid tough economic conditions

The consumer frenzy which falls on the final Friday of November will be the first in two years outside after the COVID-19 lockdown, with retailers already gearing up for an influx of shoppers.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans battle a number of economic pressures and those in debt fearing the worst - some economists said that hiking the interest rate was the right move in a bid to tame inflation.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) hiked rates by 75 basis points on Thursday following a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

The repo rate now sits at 7%, while the prime lending rate for consumers is 10.5%.

Homeowners and motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets to cover the costs of their mortgages and car loans.

The latest blow to consumers follows an announcement by Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago on the interest rates.

This is the third consecutive time the bank increased rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.

The increase in interest rates is likely to compound the already existing stress of high fuel costs, as well as high food prices and inflation.

While Efficient Group Limited economist Dawie Roodt admitted that it will be a high price to pay in the short term, he was adamant it will pay off in the long run: “The fact that the reserve bank is increasing interest rates is certainly making a difference.’’

But economist at PriceWaterhouseCoopers Lullu Krugel said it's not all doom and gloom: “But on the flip side if you are a pensioner there’s a bit of good news for that.’’

Economists are predicting another interest rate hike at the next meeting in January 2023

CONSUMERS EXPECTED TO CHASE BLACK FRIDAY BARGAINS

Meanwhile, despite interest rates and the cost of living soaring - many people are still expected to chase Black Friday bargains on Friday.

The consumer frenzy which falls on the final Friday of November will be the first in two years outside after the COVID-19 lockdown, with retailers already gearing up for an influx of shoppers.

Eyewitness News spoke to shoppers for an official guide on how to survive the chaos of Black Friday.

Prices will be slashed, aisles will be packed and you must have your wits about you.

For seasoned bargain hunters, Black friday is a breeze. For some, however, it can be overwhelming.

Consumers shared their tips on how to survive the frantic shopping day.

“Take what you want, let’s say for example there is a toilet paper in front of you and there’s a granny in front of you and that toilet paper, push them and run. Run for your life,’’ said on bargain hunter.

Another consumer said: “If you know you are going to a specific store like Game or Pick n Pay dress up as one of their employees.