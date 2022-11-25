Case against Enyobeni Tavern owner, husband postponed

The couple are each facing two counts of selling liquor to underage children.

EAST LONDON - The East London Magistrates Court on Friday postponed the case against the registered Enyobeni Tavern owner, Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, Siyakhangela, to 25 April 2023.

The family and friends of the deceased expressed frustration over the continuing postponements of the case.

The postponement received backlash from the families and community members, who were protesting outside the East London Magistrates Court. Family members expressed anger and frustration at the postponement.

This time, however, seems it's agreement on the start day for the official trial after the two accused pleaded not guilty on two counts of selling liquor to underage drinking and allowing admission of underage patrons into the establishment.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson, Dr Mgwebi Msiya, said that this should set precedent to other liquor traders and communities.

“We hope this Enyobeni incident will be a deterrent to other liquor traders to start taking their business seriously, to start complying with their trading conditions. What happened at Enyobeni is a blatant disregard of their liquor conditions. That is exactly what happened, that is why we decided to lay a charge against them,” Msiya said.

The trial is expected to start on 25 April 2023.