Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend

From the festive switch on and markets, to comedy and dancing, Cape town has what you need to feel the holidays vibes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Holiday season is here and whether you have an exciting adventure planned, or are looking to do something a little more low-key, use this weekend to get into the festive spirit.

From the festive switch-on and markets to comedy and dancing, Cape town has what you need to feel the holiday vibes.

Here are five ways to get into the festive spirit this weekend.

CAPE TOWN FESTIVE LIGHTS SWITCH-ON

Cape Town will be starting its holiday season celebrations with the festive lights switch-on on Sunday.

Gather together on Adderley Street for lights, music, festivity, and the start the season off right.

See more here

Cape Town's iconic Festive Lights Switch On is set for Sunday, and Jazzart dance company members are rehearsing for it. pic.twitter.com/7PJX1ti72n ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2022

MARCHÉ DE NOËL

The festive season is upon us, so why not make a dent in your holiday shopping at the March de Nol Christmas market.

Whether you are looking for a special gift for a special someone, wanting to sample some French delicacies, or just want something fun and exciting for the kids, this market is the perfect place to be.

Book tickets and see more here

SWING REVOLUTION DANCING TO A DECADE

Put on your dancing shoes and prepare to swing the night away at Truth Coffee Roasting, to celebrate 10 years of Cape Town swing.

Whether you are a beginner wanting to learn some moves, or have been swing dancing all your life, take this night to enjoy the live jazz and good vibes.

Buy tickets and see more here

BARRY HILTON UNSCRIPTED

‘Tis the season for award-winning comedians, and Barry Hilton will be sharing his distinctive humour at Yumicious Café this Saturday.

Treat yourself to an evening of food, cocktails and good laughs that are sure to leave you feeling jolly during

the holiday season.

Buy tickets and see more here

NOMADIC ORCHESTRA AT CAFÉ ROUX

Support some local talent with live music guaranteed to get you moving.

This five-piece brass band has played at some of SA’s biggest festivals and will be bringing their talents to the stage at Café Roux this Saturday.

Book tickets and see more here