Black Friday shopping guide: 'Get inside the trolley and ride it'

The consumer frenzy which falls on the final Friday of November will be the first in two years outside of lockdown, with retailers already gearing up for an influx of shoppers.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite interest rates and the cost-of-living soaring - many people expected to chase Black Friday bargains on Friday.

For seasoned bargain hunters, Black Friday is a breeze. For some, however, it can be overwhelming.



Eyewitness News spoke to shoppers for an official guide on how to survive the chaos of Black Friday.

"Take what you want like if there's a toilet paper right in front of you and there's a granny in front you and that toilet paper, push them and run. Run for your life," said one shopper.

"If you know you are going to a specific store like Pick n Pay, dress up as one of the employees. If you are dressed up like them, they will let you in early," commented another, while another shopper suggested getting inside the trolley and riding it.

Police have warned consumers against violent behaviour during this festive period and have vowed to monitor shopping centres across the country.