Black Friday: Massmart workers begin 48-hour picket over wages

Workers demand a 12% wage increase but Massmart is willing to offer a 4.5% increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Some workers at Makro warehouses have begun their 48-hour picket across the Massmart - owned stores over wages.

Thousands of workers affiliated with the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) embarked on a nationwide strike on Black Friday.

Saccawu's protest coincides with the annual pre-Christmas shopping season - which is a crucial profiteering period for the retail giant

The union's spokesperson, Sithembele Tshwete warned that its members will also not report for duty on Saturday.

Tshwete said the union warned of escalated industrial action if the wage dispute is not resolved.

"We are saying to them, let us at least debate R5,000. They are refusing to do that. So we are on a picket, on Saturday we are on a picket. If they are refusing that then on the 2 of December, we are going on a march. We are going on a full-blown strike," he said.

Massmart's Brian Leroni said that the pickets will not cripple its Black Friday sales - adding that contingency plans were in place.