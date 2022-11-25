Black Friday: Frantic shoppers hoping to get hands on last remaining deals

Consumers at the Jabulani Mall are still pinching their pennies with many stocking up on groceries, household products, big appliances, and gadgets.

JOHANNESBURG - As closing time draws nearer, malls across the country are filling up with frantic shoppers hoping to get their hands on the last remaining deals following the early morning rush.

They've joined millions on Friday who are eager to burn through their money in the hope of scoring a deal.

Despite this year’s Black Friday taking place amid the gloomy backdrop of high interest rates and the soaring cost of living, residents in Soweto have ensured that Black Friday remains the biggest single shopping day of the year.

Its been almost nine hours since some stores opened for Black Friday, and the queues at Soweto's Jabulani Mall are only getting longer.

With Black Friday deals often lasting at least a week running into the pre-Christmas offers, some residents say offers may not be as generous as they look.

While some customers are focused on restocking their pantries and going for popular Black Friday buys such as appliances and electronics, one woman said that she spent all year saving up for Black Friday.

Some of the biggest Black Friday battles took place in the air fryer aisle.

Other top buys included cooldrinks, sunflower oil, washing powder and alcohol.

Most stores are expected to close at 6pm.