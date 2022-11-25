ANC to respond to Lindiwe Sisulu’s formal complaint on presidential nominations

She insists nominations in her favour from branch general meetings were not taken into consideration.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national electoral committee said it’ll respond to a dispute launched by presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu.

This comes after the Sisulu failed to secure enough nominations to make it onto the ballot.

Sisulu, in a letter of complaint to former ANC deputy president and electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe claimed announcements were made despite several outstanding matters.

She insisted nominations in her favour from branch general meetings were not taken into consideration.

The national executive committee member also claimed to feel prejudiced by the electoral committee - as it only published the top two contenders for party president, unlike most positions where the top three were listed.

Sisulu’s chances of becoming the ANC’s first woman president are bleak but she's prepared to fight – claiming the data she received was not consistent with the announcement from the ANC’s electoral committee.

In the dispute – that she lodged with the committee chair – she also took issue with only two candidates being listed as contenders for the position of party president.

According to the committee’s information - only two candidates met the threshold for the positions of president and deputy secretary general.

Sisulu – who is having her second go at leading the ANC – is unlikely to succeed once again.

This also signals the end of the dynasty era – where the children of iconic former leaders command strong influence in the former liberation movement.