ANC not backing down on ousting Joburg Mayor Phalatse

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has survived yet another bid to oust her from office but the African National Congress (ANC) made its intentions clear that it would be tabling another motion of no confidence against her soon.

Phalatse survived another attempt to unseat her as mayor after the African Independent Congress and the African Transformation Movement withdrew their motions on Thursday.

She has been subjected to several motions in the past two months - that were tabled by different parties in the council.

But she is not happy that she's become an easy target of these motions.

“I have, of course, a concern about the frequency of these motions and Ekurhuleni has a six-month rule and Parliament has a six-month rule. The City of Johannesburg has no limits to the number of motions of no confidence that can be brought and that’s problematic. It does not speak well for stability.”

Meanwhile, the ANC said it will table another motion against the mayor after negotiations with the Economic Freedom Fighters are concluded.

In the meantime, Phalatse said she will continue to address the city's financial crisis and fulfill her mandate of service delivery.