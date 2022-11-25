ANC electoral chief Motlanthe rebukes Sisulu over 'puzzling' nomination dispute

Lindiwe Sisulu claimed that the committee erred when counting the number of branch general nominations for the position of ANC president.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) electoral chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe has delivered a strong rebuke against national executive committee member, Lindiwe Sisulu, after her dispute was leaked in the media on Thursday.

Sisulu claimed that the committee erred when counting the number of branch general nominations for the position of ANC president. Only two names qualified to contest for the position, with the committee announcing Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize as having met the threshold.

Sisulu trails behind David Mabuza and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, only managing to get 66 nominations.

In her letter, she claimed that her campaign team’s numbers did not correlate with the spreadsheet produced by the electoral committee and while she demanded to know what happened to her so-called missing nominations, she also insisted that she had met the 25% threshold to get on the ballot ahead of the December conference.

The ANC elects new leadership between the 16 and 20 December.

“We note that, in submitting your notice of dispute, you have not furnished the electoral committee, as would reasonably be expected, with any details whatsoever regarding the BGM outcomes, which allegedly were not captured to your satisfaction,” writes Motlanthe, describing it as “unhelpful” in the light of the claims Sisulu had made.

Motlanthe, in his response to Sisulu, further explained that her view that there were many unresolved disputes wasn’t consistent with the facts and figures before the committee.

As he dressed down the presidential hopeful, who’s chances seem bleak, Motlanthe flagged that she received less than 100 nominations and was behind two others, who also failed to get onto the ballot.

“You would have noted that two other unsuccessful nominees received more BGM nominations than you did. In light of your contention that you qualify to be amongst the three top nominees for the position of president is somewhat puzzling and preposterous,” continued the former deputy president of the ANC.

Motlanthe also said that Sisulu failed to get the backing of one of the nine provinces or three of the party’s leagues.

Mdumiseni Ntuli, the frontrunner in the race to become secretary-general made it onto the ballot based on the nominations received, in spite of not being supported by KwaZulu-Natal, which is his home province.

He simply described her use of the 25% threshold rule as premature, as it can only be invoked when the conference sits and when delegates nominate leaders from the floor.

Citing rule 12.7.1.1 of the ANC’s constitution, which explains how a nomination could arise from the floor, along with the minimum requirement that 25% of the delegates second the proposal, Motlanthe said that the ANC’s dispute resolution committee had until the end of November to process disputes.

In defence of his committee, he said that it had at all times followed and complied with the rules for nominations and election of the NEC approved by the NEC.

"Any insinuations to the contrary are not consistent with the facts, nor a proper interpretation of the ANC constitution and relevant rules and procedures adopted by the NEC," he concluded.

