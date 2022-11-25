16 Days of Activism: Cost of GBV has enormous toll on economy, says NGO

Many often forget the financial impact gender-based violence has on not only survivors, but also the organisations who help them.

CAPE TOWN - The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children in Manenberg said it needs R1 million before the end of this year if it wants to stay open - and continue helping survivors of gender-based violence.

This as Friday marks the start of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

The organisation has been battling to stay afloat – and needs urgent finance.

Gender-based violence (GBV) has a financial impact, not only on survivors, but also on the organisations that help them.

Bernadine Bacha - from the centre, said the cost of gender-based violence takes an enormous toll on the economy every year.

“Just keeping the doors of the Saartjie Baartman centre open costs at least R15 million a year. Taking into account the department of social development subsidies, we sit with a deficit every year of nothing less than R8 million.’’

But she said there are other community-based organisations and shelters that are sitting in the exact same position.

"This is why it is so important that the private sector works together with the NGOs that support survivors of gender-based violence. A significant part of the workforce is being negatively affected by gender-based violence and this has a direct impact on our economy.''

Sadly, she said, fundraising for NGOs has become exceedingly difficult in the current economic climate as funders find themselves having to tighten their belts.