Striking post office workers hand over list of demands at Parliament

Workers affiliated to the Communication Workers Union are demanding the resignation of South African Post Office CEO, Nomkhita Mona.

CAPE TOWN - Striking post office workers have handed over a memorandum of demands at Parliament.

They also want to stop salary cuts and the payment of medical aid and pension fund contributions.

Acting general manager for the South African Post Office, Dolly Stimela, received the memorandum.

"The memo will be handed over to the group CEO of the company where then she will look at the memorandum of demands and respond accordingly via the necessary forum."