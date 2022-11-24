Step to it: Locals challenged to learn dance for CT festive lights switch-on

Jazzart’s Dane Hurst said that they were using a song by local artist, Bernice West, and it's called ‘Lyfie’.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s Jazzart Dance Company members have been hard at work rehearsing for the City of Cape Town’s festive lights switch-on, which takes place on Sunday.

The company of eight dancers will be performing on stage on the day and are challenging all Capetonians to join in on the fun, by learning the routine.

Jazzart’s Dane Hurst said that they were using a song by local artist, Bernice West, and it's called Lyfie.

"The dancers choreographed the dance themselves and spiced it up in the Jazzart way. We would love for people to learn this dance so that when we are performing, they can join in so that we can have as many people as possible coming to the Grand Parade to perform with us."

While the challenge is aimed at Capetonians, Dane said that dance transcended international barriers and languages, and if this dance goes global like Master KG’s Jerusalema did, it would be amazing.

The festive lights switch-on will take place on Sunday at the Grand Parade in Cape Town.