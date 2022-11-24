State denies that Radovan Krejcir not allowed to consult with legal team

Krejčíř appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday where he applied to have the prison escape case against him struck off the court roll.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has denied that convicted crime boss Radovan Krejcir has not been allowed to consult with his legal representatives.

Krejcir appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday where he applied to have the prison escape case against him struck off the court roll.

In 2016, Krejcir allegedly attempted to escape the Zonderwater Prison in Pretoria but his plan was foiled by police.

The first witness to testify in Krejcir application to have his attempted prison escape charges struck off the court roll was his former attorney, Nastasja Otrebski.

Otrebski said she was approached by Krejcir’s family in February last year to represent him, however, she advised him to get a more experienced counsel who would lead his cases.

She said since Krejcir was moved to the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Prison, his constitutional rights had been violated.

Otrebski added that she’s not been allowed to have privileged consultations with Krejcir, adding that prison officials sit in on their meetings.

She also told the court that Krejcir also had not been given adequate medication and not allowed to telephonically contact his lawyers.

However, in a cross-examination, State prosecutor Steven Rubin presented evidence that showed that Krejcir had multiple telephonic contacts with his attorneys and consultations with his doctor.

Rubin says a solution was presented by Correctional Services to have prison officials stand six meters behind the prison cubicles during Krejcir’s legal consultations.

Rubin said that this was rejected by Krejcir.

The case continued with Krejcir also expected to take the stand.