Sisulu called out for 'perpetual' parly absence in pursuit of ANC activities

CAPE TOWN - Opposition MPs have called out Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for her “perpetual” absence from Parliament to pursue internal ANC activities.

Sisulu recently ignored a summons by the Tourism Portfolio Committee to respond to outstanding issues involving her ministry.

She also didn’t’ appear before the National Assembly on Wednesday where she was supposed to answer oral questions from MPs as part of the economic cluster.

Sisulu has been on a collision course with parliament’s tourism oversight committee, after failing to respond to invites and a summons to appear and account to parliament.

Sisulu was also not present at Wednesday’s National Assembly sitting and sent her deputy Fish Mahlalela instead.

"Considering Minister Sisulu's perpetual absenteeism at the portfolio committee meetings and that she has openly expressed that she considers her deployment to the ministry of tourism a demotion it's no wonder the department is underperforming," said DA MP Hannah Winkler.

EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini says Sisulu should stop internal party campaigns and account to parliament.

"The Minister of Tourism must stop going out and campaigning for the Presidency she must come to this house; she must come to this house and account."

The ANC says Mahlalela can’t respond for Sisulu, while opposition MPs called for her resignation should she fail to show up again.